Highlights, Photos and Notes: Georgia Tech 77, Louisville 70

Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dunks against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an early 12-0 run starting at the 14:35 mark to take an early 12-point lead midway through the first half. The Cardinals used a 5-0 run to close out the half, capped off by a jumper from Chucky Hepburn, giving the Cards a 38-27 lead going into the locker room.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Georgia Tech used a 21-3 run to flip the game on its head – taking a 10-point Louisville lead with 15:11 on the clock and making it an eight-point game for Georgia Tech with 8:18 to go.
Louisville shot 25-55 (45.5%) from the field, 9-25 (36%) from deep and 11-19 (58%) from the free-throw line.
Georgia Tech shot 30-63 (47.6%) from the field, 8-24 (33%) from behind the arc and 9-17 (53%) from the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
Terrence Edwards Jr. led the game with 22 points on 8-16 (50%) shooting, netting three three-pointers to go along with three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes of play.
J'Vonne Hadley contributed 16 points on the night, netting two 3’s on 6-10 shooting (60%). Hadley also added two rebounds and three assists on 26 minutes of action.
Chucky Hepburn chipped in 17 points on 6-14 shooting (42.8), adding four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes of play.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Brett Davis.
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) is blocked by Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) attempts a dunk against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (1) dunks against the Louisville Cardinals in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) shoots past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Duncan Powell (31) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (1) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) dunks over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Ibrahim Souare (30) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
