Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 70, Duke 65

Louisville's 70-65 win vs. Duke

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to Carlik Jones' 19 second half points, Louisville broke their two-game losing streak with a nail-biting 70-65 win over Duke.



Team Notes

Louisville improved to 8-10 all-time against Duke with its second straight victory over the Blue Devils. The Cardinals are now 4-3 against Duke all-time in Louisville.

Louisville is now 8-6 all-time against Mike Krzyzewski, the only school with a winning record against him with at least 10 games played.

The Cardinals were back on the right side of the rebounding battle on Saturday, outrebounding Duke 34-26. Louisville is 8-0 when outrebounding the opposition this season.

Duke attempted just nine free throws on Saturday, the fewest by a Louisville opponent since Virginia Tech went 4-of-6 from the foul line on March 1, 2020.

The Cardinals limited Duke to just seven assists in the victory. Louisville has held its opponent to seven or fewer assists six times this season.

Louisville forced 15 Duke turnovers, the second-most by a UofL opponent on the year (21, Western Kentucky).

Saturday's contest featured 18 lead changes, the most of any Louisville game this season.

Player Notes

Carlik Jones tied for the game high with 24 points on Saturday, one shy of his season high. It was his fourth 20-point scoring effort of the season and the third in the last four games. Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, the most by a Louisville player in a single half since put up 21 in the first half against Boston College on Jan. 29, 2020. Jones finished 11-for-12 from the free throw line, season-highs in both makes and attempts. Jones shot more free throws individually on Saturday than Duke did as a team (7-for-9). Jones played all 40 minutes for the third time this season (Seton Hall, Miami).

Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Like Jones, Withers did most of his work in the second half, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds after halftime. Withers was 5-for-6 from the field on Saturday, improving to 33-for-45 (73.3 percent) from the field in his last seven games.

David Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Johnson knocked down three three-pointers in the victory, his seventh game with multiple makes from the outside. Johnson has tallied at least five assists in five games this season.

Dre Davis recorded 11 points and was the team's leading scorer with 10 in the first half. Davis has scored in double figures in three of the last four games.

Quinn Slazinski returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, his fourth start of the season but first since Dec. 19 at Wisconsin. The Cardinals are 3-1 in games Slazinski has started this season.



NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

