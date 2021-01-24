FootballBasketballOther Sports
Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 70, Duke 65

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 70-65 win vs. Duke
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to Carlik Jones' 19 second half points, Louisville broke their two-game losing streak with a nail-biting 70-65 win over Duke.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

  • Louisville improved to 8-10 all-time against Duke with its second straight victory over the Blue Devils.
    • The Cardinals are now 4-3 against Duke all-time in Louisville.
  • Louisville is now 8-6 all-time against Mike Krzyzewski, the only school with a winning record against him with at least 10 games played.
  • FG percentage
  • The Cardinals were back on the right side of the rebounding battle on Saturday, outrebounding Duke 34-26.
    • Louisville is 8-0 when outrebounding the opposition this season.
  • Duke attempted just nine free throws on Saturday, the fewest by a Louisville opponent since Virginia Tech went 4-of-6 from the foul line on March 1, 2020.
  • The Cardinals limited Duke to just seven assists in the victory. Louisville has held its opponent to seven or fewer assists six times this season.
  • Louisville forced 15 Duke turnovers, the second-most by a UofL opponent on the year (21, Western Kentucky).
  • Saturday's contest featured 18 lead changes, the most of any Louisville game this season.

Player Notes

  • Carlik Jones tied for the game high with 24 points on Saturday, one shy of his season high.
    • It was his fourth 20-point scoring effort of the season and the third in the last four games.
    • Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, the most by a Louisville player in a single half since put up 21 in the first half against Boston College on Jan. 29, 2020.
    • Jones finished 11-for-12 from the free throw line, season-highs in both makes and attempts.
      • Jones shot more free throws individually on Saturday than Duke did as a team (7-for-9).
    • Jones played all 40 minutes for the third time this season (Seton Hall, Miami).
  • Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.
    • Like Jones, Withers did most of his work in the second half, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds after halftime.
    • Withers was 5-for-6 from the field on Saturday, improving to 33-for-45 (73.3 percent) from the field in his last seven games.
  • David Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
    • Johnson knocked down three three-pointers in the victory, his seventh game with multiple makes from the outside.
    • Johnson has tallied at least five assists in five games this season.
  • Dre Davis recorded 11 points and was the team's leading scorer with 10 in the first half.
    • Davis has scored in double figures in three of the last four games.
  • Quinn Slazinski returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, his fourth start of the season but first since Dec. 19 at Wisconsin.
    • The Cardinals are 3-1 in games Slazinski has started this season.

Gallery

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

