Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 71, Seton Hall 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville utilized a pair of late free throws from JJ Traynor as well as a missed one from Seton Hall to thwart a late rally from the Pirates and capture a 71-70 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

Team Notes:

Louisville now leads the series against Seton Hall 15-6. The Cardinals have won seven of the last eight matchups and 12 of the last 15.

UofL has won 57 straight home games in the month of November spanning the last 28 years (44-0 in the KFC Yum! Center).

Louisville has a 6-1 record all-time in games played on November 27, winning its last five on that date.

Louisville has won 83 of its last 87 non-conference games at home in the KFC Yum! Center, spanning the last 11 seasons.

Louisville has a 48-15 record against former assistant coaches.

Carlik Jones, Samuell Williamson, David Johnson, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers started for the Cardinals on Friday. The same quintet also started in the Cardinals' season-opening win on Wednesday and improves to 2-0 on the season.

Louisville had a 9-0 run in the first half, marking the second straight game with a run of 9-0 or better.

The Cardinals produced 40 points in the paint, leading Seton Hall 40-26 in that category. It marked the second straight game with at least 40 points in the paint.

For the second straight game, four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals: Carlik Jones (18), Dre Davis (11), Jae'Lyn Withers (11) and Quinn Slazinski (10).

Player Notes:

Carlik Jones recorded Louisville's first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. His point total matches his career debut tally of 18. This marks the second straight game that Jones has led the team in points, rebounds and assists (6).

Dre Davis put up career-best totals in points (11), rebounds (5).

Quinn Slazinski matched a career-high 10 points off the bench for the Cardinals for the second-straight game. He also pulled down a career-best seven rebounds. Slazinski had just 15 total points in 15 games last season.

Jae'Lyn Withers registered career highs in points (11) and rebounds (6).

