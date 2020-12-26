Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 62, Kentucky 59

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 62-59 win vs. Kentucky

(Photo of David Johnson: Scott Utterback/Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to host Kentucky in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass, the Louisville Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats behind a 62-59 win at the KFC Yum! Center,

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

Louisville improved to 17-37 in 54 all-time meetings against Kentucky, with a 10-13 mark in Louisville. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals against UK and is just their third win in the series in the last 14 matchups.

The 62 points scored by Louisville were the fewest in a win over Kentucky since 1916 when the Cardinals picked up a 26-22 win.

Louisville shined on the defensive end on Saturday, holding Kentucky to a season-low 59 points. Kentucky is the fourth team the Cardinals have held under 60 points in seven games this season.

The Cardinals limited Kentucky to 34.5 percent (20-for-58) from the field, the Wildcats' worst shooting game of the season. UofL has kept the opposition under 35 percent shooting on three occasions through seven games.

Louisville shot a season-best 80 percent (12-for-15) from the free throw line.

The Cardinals were minus-5 on the glass (40-35), improving to 2-1 on the year when losing the rebounding battle.

UofL shot just 42.3 percent (22-for-52) as a team, its lowest shooting percentage in a victory since defeating Georgia Tech while shooting 41.4 percent on Jan. 22.

Player Notes

Carlik Jones led all scorers with 20 points, his highest point total in a Louisville uniform. Jones has scored in double figures in all six games with the Cardinals.

David Johnson closed out the day with 17 points, two shy of his season and career high. Johnson, who made just five three-pointers during the 2019-20 season, made a career-best 3-of-4 from beyond the arc on Saturday. Johnson has already doubled his three-point total from last season with 10 makes in 25 attempts.

Jae'Lyn Withers came up just shy of a double-double, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds. Withers did not miss a shot on Saturday, going 3-of-3 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. The nine rebounds match his season-best, also done against Prairie View A&M and Western Kentucky.



Gallery

15 Gallery 15 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp