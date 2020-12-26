FootballBasketballOther Sports
Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 62, Kentucky 59

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 62-59 win vs. Kentucky
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of David Johnson: Scott Utterback/Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to host Kentucky in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass, the Louisville Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats behind a 62-59 win at the KFC Yum! Center,

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

  • Louisville improved to 17-37 in 54 all-time meetings against Kentucky, with a 10-13 mark in Louisville.
    • The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals against UK and is just their third win in the series in the last 14 matchups.
  • The 62 points scored by Louisville were the fewest in a win over Kentucky since 1916 when the Cardinals picked up a 26-22 win.
  • Louisville shined on the defensive end on Saturday, holding Kentucky to a season-low 59 points.
    • Kentucky is the fourth team the Cardinals have held under 60 points in seven games this season.
  • The Cardinals limited Kentucky to 34.5 percent (20-for-58) from the field, the Wildcats' worst shooting game of the season.
    • UofL has kept the opposition under 35 percent shooting on three occasions through seven games.
  • Louisville shot a season-best 80 percent (12-for-15) from the free throw line.
  • The Cardinals were minus-5 on the glass (40-35), improving to 2-1 on the year when losing the rebounding battle.
  • UofL shot just 42.3 percent (22-for-52) as a team, its lowest shooting percentage in a victory since defeating Georgia Tech while shooting 41.4 percent on Jan. 22.

Player Notes

  • Carlik Jones led all scorers with 20 points, his highest point total in a Louisville uniform.
    • Jones has scored in double figures in all six games with the Cardinals.
  • David Johnson closed out the day with 17 points, two shy of his season and career high.
    • Johnson, who made just five three-pointers during the 2019-20 season, made a career-best 3-of-4 from beyond the arc on Saturday.
    • Johnson has already doubled his three-point total from last season with 10 makes in 25 attempts.
  • Jae'Lyn Withers came up just shy of a double-double, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
    • Withers did not miss a shot on Saturday, going 3-of-3 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
    • The nine rebounds match his season-best, also done against Prairie View A&M and Western Kentucky.

Gallery

Louisville_UK_15
15
Gallery
15 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

