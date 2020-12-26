Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 62, Kentucky 59
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 62-59 win vs. Kentucky
(Photo of David Johnson: Scott Utterback/Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to host Kentucky in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass, the Louisville Cardinals broke a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats behind a 62-59 win at the KFC Yum! Center,
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes
- Louisville improved to 17-37 in 54 all-time meetings against Kentucky, with a 10-13 mark in Louisville.
- The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals against UK and is just their third win in the series in the last 14 matchups.
- The 62 points scored by Louisville were the fewest in a win over Kentucky since 1916 when the Cardinals picked up a 26-22 win.
- Louisville shined on the defensive end on Saturday, holding Kentucky to a season-low 59 points.
- Kentucky is the fourth team the Cardinals have held under 60 points in seven games this season.
- The Cardinals limited Kentucky to 34.5 percent (20-for-58) from the field, the Wildcats' worst shooting game of the season.
- UofL has kept the opposition under 35 percent shooting on three occasions through seven games.
- Louisville shot a season-best 80 percent (12-for-15) from the free throw line.
- The Cardinals were minus-5 on the glass (40-35), improving to 2-1 on the year when losing the rebounding battle.
- UofL shot just 42.3 percent (22-for-52) as a team, its lowest shooting percentage in a victory since defeating Georgia Tech while shooting 41.4 percent on Jan. 22.
Player Notes
- Carlik Jones led all scorers with 20 points, his highest point total in a Louisville uniform.
- Jones has scored in double figures in all six games with the Cardinals.
- David Johnson closed out the day with 17 points, two shy of his season and career high.
- Johnson, who made just five three-pointers during the 2019-20 season, made a career-best 3-of-4 from beyond the arc on Saturday.
- Johnson has already doubled his three-point total from last season with 10 makes in 25 attempts.
- Jae'Lyn Withers came up just shy of a double-double, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
- Withers did not miss a shot on Saturday, going 3-of-3 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
- The nine rebounds match his season-best, also done against Prairie View A&M and Western Kentucky.
Gallery
15 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Scott Utterback via the Atlantic Coast Conference.
