Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 67, Boston College 54

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering their matchup with Boston College on a three-game losing streak, Louisville was able to get back in the win column with a 67-54 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville now leads the all-time series against Boston College 10-4, including a perfect 5-0 mark at home.

The Cardinals held Boston College to just 54 points, their fewest points allowed since giving up 54 at Clemson on Jan. 27, 2021.

Boston College shot just 29.2 percent (19-for-65) on the night, the first Louisville opponent to shoot under 30 percent since Evansville shot 29.8 percent on Nov. 25, 2020. It was the lowest opponent shooting percentage since Miami finished at 27.9 percent on Jan. 7, 2020.

BC made just 4-of-20 three-point attempts on Wednesday. Louisville has held its last two opponents to 8-of-38 (21.1 percent) from the outside.

The Cardinals forced 10 turnovers and converted them into 21 points, tied for their second-highest points off turnover total of the season.

Louisville grabbed a season-high 38 defensive rebounds in the victory, the most for the Cardinals since pulling in 40 against Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 18, 2019.

The Cardinals won for just the second time this season when losing the rebounding battle (Navy).

UofL finished with 15 assists, matching its season high in ACC play (NC State twice, Georgia Tech).

Player Notes:

Sydney Curry led the Cardinals with 13 points while also grabbing seven rebounds. Curry has been Louisville's leading scorer in each of the last two games he has played in (NC State). Curry has scored 35 points in his last two games after combining for 33 points over his first 12 games this season. Curry is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last four games.

Jae'Lyn Withers tallied 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting for his first double-digit scoring night since Nov. 25 against Mississippi State.

Noah Locke knocked down three three-pointers and ended the night with 10 points. Locke has scored in double figures 13 times this season and seven times in the last eight games. Locke has made multiple three-pointers in eight consecutive games and at least three of them in 10 games this season. After shooting 3-of-7 on Wednesday, Locke is shooting 50 percent (24-for-48) from three in ACC play.

Mason Faulkner finished the night with eight points and matched his season high of seven assists in his first start of the season. Faulkner is the team leader in assists in ACC play with 26.

El Ellis grabbed a season high six rebounds in the win, surpassing his previous high total of three (Furman, Florida State).

Gallery

31 Gallery 31 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes

