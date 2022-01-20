Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 67, Boston College 54
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering their matchup with Boston College on a three-game losing streak, Louisville was able to get back in the win column with a 67-54 at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville now leads the all-time series against Boston College 10-4, including a perfect 5-0 mark at home.
- The Cardinals held Boston College to just 54 points, their fewest points allowed since giving up 54 at Clemson on Jan. 27, 2021.
- Boston College shot just 29.2 percent (19-for-65) on the night, the first Louisville opponent to shoot under 30 percent since Evansville shot 29.8 percent on Nov. 25, 2020.
- It was the lowest opponent shooting percentage since Miami finished at 27.9 percent on Jan. 7, 2020.
- BC made just 4-of-20 three-point attempts on Wednesday.
- Louisville has held its last two opponents to 8-of-38 (21.1 percent) from the outside.
- The Cardinals forced 10 turnovers and converted them into 21 points, tied for their second-highest points off turnover total of the season.
- Louisville grabbed a season-high 38 defensive rebounds in the victory, the most for the Cardinals since pulling in 40 against Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 18, 2019.
- The Cardinals won for just the second time this season when losing the rebounding battle (Navy).
- UofL finished with 15 assists, matching its season high in ACC play (NC State twice, Georgia Tech).
Read More
Player Notes:
- Sydney Curry led the Cardinals with 13 points while also grabbing seven rebounds.
- Curry has been Louisville's leading scorer in each of the last two games he has played in (NC State).
- Curry has scored 35 points in his last two games after combining for 33 points over his first 12 games this season.
- Curry is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last four games.
- Jae'Lyn Withers tallied 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting for his first double-digit scoring night since Nov. 25 against Mississippi State.
- Noah Locke knocked down three three-pointers and ended the night with 10 points.
- Locke has scored in double figures 13 times this season and seven times in the last eight games.
- Locke has made multiple three-pointers in eight consecutive games and at least three of them in 10 games this season.
- After shooting 3-of-7 on Wednesday, Locke is shooting 50 percent (24-for-48) from three in ACC play.
- Mason Faulkner finished the night with eight points and matched his season high of seven assists in his first start of the season.
- Faulkner is the team leader in assists in ACC play with 26.
- El Ellis grabbed a season high six rebounds in the win, surpassing his previous high total of three (Furman, Florida State).
Gallery
31 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter