Highlights, Photos and Notes: North Carolina 90, Louisville 83 (OT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville took North Carolina to overtime, but ultimately fell in the extra period, 90-83, partially due to a myriad of questionable calls from the officials.
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 7-17 all-time against North Carolina and 5-3 versus the Tar Heels in Louisville.
- This was the second overtime game in the series. Louisville defeated UNC 78-68 in overtime on Jan. 31, 2015.
- Louisville made a season-high 15 three-pointers on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high of 13 (Western Kentucky).
- The 15 made threes are the most for the Cardinals since making 16 against Rutgers on Feb. 16, 2014.
- The Cardinals have made at least 10 threes in six games this season.
- A season-best seven different Cardinals made at least one three-pointer.
- The 15 threes are the most ever in a loss for Louisville (previous record was 13 at Western Kentucky, 12/18/21, and Marquette, 1/9/02).
- The Cardinals outscored North Carolina 44-0 off the bench.
- The 44 bench points were tied for the second-most this season for Louisville.
- North Carolina is the second Louisville opponent to finish with 0 bench points this season (NC State).
- Louisville's leading scorer in the game come off the bench for the fourth straight contest and 10th time this season.
- Louisville finished the night 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the free throw line, tied for its second-best shooting percentage of the season from the stripe.
- The Cardinals were a perfect 8-for-8 in the second half and overtime.
- UofL grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, the 10th game this season with at least 10 offensive boards.
Player Notes:
- El Ellis led all scorers with a season-high 25 points on 8-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-11 from the three-point line.
- Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring in five games this season, including the last two.
- All 25 of Ellis' points came in the second half and overtime.
- The 25 points are the most by a UofL player this season, as were the 21 field goal attempts.
- It was the second 20-point game of the season for Ellis.
- The five three-pointers tied Ellis' season high.
- Ellis has made eight three-pointers (on 17 attempts) in the last two games.
- Matt Cross recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.
- Cross is the fourth different Cardinal to record a double-double this season.
- Cross scored in double figures for the ninth time this season.
- Cross knocked down three three-pointers, one shy of his season high.
- The 15 rebounds were six more than his previous high of nine, and the most by a UofL player this season.
- Jae'Lyn Withers finished the game with 12 points, his fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season.
- Sydney Curry was in double figures for the third time in his last six games, scoring 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
- Curry is averaging 9.8 points over his last six games.
