Highlights, Photos and Notes: North Carolina 90, Louisville 83 (OT)

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's game vs. UNC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville took North Carolina to overtime, but ultimately fell in the extra period, 90-83, partially due to a myriad of questionable calls from the officials.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 7-17 all-time against North Carolina and 5-3 versus the Tar Heels in Louisville. This was the second overtime game in the series. Louisville defeated UNC 78-68 in overtime on Jan. 31, 2015.

Louisville made a season-high 15 three-pointers on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high of 13 (Western Kentucky). The 15 made threes are the most for the Cardinals since making 16 against Rutgers on Feb. 16, 2014. The Cardinals have made at least 10 threes in six games this season. A season-best seven different Cardinals made at least one three-pointer. The 15 threes are the most ever in a loss for Louisville (previous record was 13 at Western Kentucky, 12/18/21, and Marquette, 1/9/02).

The Cardinals outscored North Carolina 44-0 off the bench. The 44 bench points were tied for the second-most this season for Louisville. North Carolina is the second Louisville opponent to finish with 0 bench points this season (NC State). Louisville's leading scorer in the game come off the bench for the fourth straight contest and 10th time this season.

Louisville finished the night 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the free throw line, tied for its second-best shooting percentage of the season from the stripe. The Cardinals were a perfect 8-for-8 in the second half and overtime.

UofL grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, the 10th game this season with at least 10 offensive boards.

Player Notes:

El Ellis led all scorers with a season-high 25 points on 8-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-11 from the three-point line. Ellis has led the Cardinals in scoring in five games this season, including the last two. All 25 of Ellis' points came in the second half and overtime. The 25 points are the most by a UofL player this season, as were the 21 field goal attempts. It was the second 20-point game of the season for Ellis. The five three-pointers tied Ellis' season high. Ellis has made eight three-pointers (on 17 attempts) in the last two games.

Matt Cross recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and a career-best 15 rebounds. Cross is the fourth different Cardinal to record a double-double this season. Cross scored in double figures for the ninth time this season. Cross knocked down three three-pointers, one shy of his season high. The 15 rebounds were six more than his previous high of nine, and the most by a UofL player this season.

Jae'Lyn Withers finished the game with 12 points, his fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

Sydney Curry was in double figures for the third time in his last six games, scoring 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Curry is averaging 9.8 points over his last six games.



