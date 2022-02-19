Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 70, Clemson 61

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville's longest losing streak since World War II finally came to an end against Clemson, with the Cardinals taking down the Tigers 70-61 to snap their seven-game skid.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 8-4 all-time against Clemson and snapped a two-game losing streak to the Tigers. The Cards are 7-0 all-time against the Tigers in games played in Louisville.

UofL snapped its seven-game losing streak – the longest since 1941. The win was the first since defeating Boston College 67-54 on 1/19/22.

The Cards improved to 72-36 during the month of February over the last 15 years.

The Cardinals started their 14th different lineup of the season, with El Ellis, Jarrod West, Malik Williams, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers.

After starting the first half 0-of-10 from behind the arc, the Cardinals went 8-of-19 in the second half from three. The eight three-pointers were the most in a second half since a loss to Syracuse on 2/5/22.

Louisville is 9-2 this season when outrebounding its opponent, 11-1 when shooting better from the field, 11-3 when leading at halftime, and 9-2 when shooting more free throws. The 46 points in the point are the most for Louisville since recording 48 against Evansville on Nov. 25, 2020.

Louisville scored 42 second-half points, its fourth highest output of the year, and the most since scoring 43 at Syracuse on 2/5/22.

The Cardinals turned the basketball over just eight times in the win over Clemson – the seventh time this season recording fewer than 10 turnovers in a game. The Cardinals are averaging just 9.7 turnovers over the last nine games and have registered single-digit miscues in five of the last eight games.

Louisville scored 32 bench points – the 13th time this season the Cardinals have scored 30 or more points off the bench. tallied 15 points off the bench, which was the 31st double-digit scoring effort off the bench this season. It's the 12th time this season that UofL's leading scorer has come off the bench this season.



Player Notes:

Jarrod West recorded a pair of assists to give him 501 for his career. He totaled 424 during his four seasons at Marshall and added another 77 during his first year at Louisville.

El Ellis was one of three double-figure scorers with 11 points versus Clemson. He scored nine of his points in the second half, hitting 2-of-4 from behind the arc. He has scored in double figures in each of the last six contests.

Malik Williams finished with 12 points to match his highest total since scoring 12 points on 1/15/22 at Pittsburgh. The senior made his first start since 1/29/22 in a home loss to Duke.

Jae'Lyn Withers closed the game with a team-high 10 rebounds – the second double-digit rebound game of the season. He tallied a season best 11 versus Maryland on 11/27/21. He tied a season high with a pair of blocked shots.

Noah Locke scored 15 points, his 16th game of the season with at least 10 points. It was the fifth time this season that the senior led the team in points. The 15 points were the most he scored since tallying 17 in a win over Wake Forest on 12/29/21. He scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, making 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the arc. Entering the game 11th in the ACC in 3-point field goals made, Locke connected on 3-of-8 from three – his 12th game this year of three or more made 3-pointers.



