Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing their first home game in 22 days and coming off a 45-point blowout, Louisville was able to get back in the right direction, and took down Notre Dame to the tune of 69-57.

Team Notes

Louisville played its first home game in 22 days since a 74-58 win over Georgia Tech on Feb. 1.

The Cardinals lead the overall series 26-15, with a 15-3 mark in Louisville. The win was the sixth-straight in the series versus the Fighting Irish.

After being outrebounded versus North Carolina, the Cardinals dominated the glass 45-30, improving to 10-1 when outrebounding the opposition this season. The big edge on the glass resulted in an 18-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The 18 second chance points in the second highest mark of the season, trialing 20 vs. Georgia Tech.

Hitting only 1-of-16 3-point field goals last Saturday, the Cardinals responded by connecting on 7-of-21 from behind the arc. The seven 3-point field goals were one off their season high of eight versus Western Kentucky and Boston College.

Entering the game third in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (41.7), the Cardinals held the Fighting Irish to just 36.8 percent shooting from the floor. The Irish are the ninth opponent to shoot less than 40.0 percent from the field this year. The Irish's 36.8 shooting percentage was the

The Cardinals connected on just 11-of-32 (34.2) shots from the floor in the first half but turned it around in the second half by connecting on 16-of-32 (50.0) shots from the field.

Louisville held a 33-24 advantage at the half and improved to 11-1 this season when taking the lead into the locker room.

Four of the five starters scored in double figures.

Notre Dame's 57 points scored were tied for the second-lowest output on the season (51 versus Virginia Tech, 1/27, and 57 versus Virginia, 12/30).

The Cardinals held the Fighting Irish to two field goals in the final 6:57 of the second half.

Player Notes

With 18 points, guard Carlik Jones is the first UofL player ever to score in double figures in his first 16 games as a Cardinals, breaking Damion Lee’s previous record of 15. Between Radford and Louisville, Jones has scored in double figures 99 times during his career. The senior connected on 7-of-14 (50.0) of his shots from the field, marking only the fourth time this year that he's hit on better than 50.0 percent of his shots and the first time since going 11-of-20 (55.0) against Miami on Jan. 16, 2021.

In his first start of the season, forward/center Malik Williams scored six points and collected 10 rebounds in 26 minutes versus the Fighting Irish.

Center Jae’Lyn Withers registered his third career double-double with 12 points and a career high 13 rebounds versus the Fighting Irish on Tuesday night. It was his first double-double since he recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds versus Miami on Jan. 16, 2021. He hit a season high 2-of-2 3-point field goals.

Guard/forward Dre Davis handed out a career high three assists, surpassing his previous high of two that he accomplished on six other occasions.

Guard Quinn Slazinski came off the bench and chipped in 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. It was his fifth double-digit scoring game of his career and the first since tallying 10 points in a win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 6, 2021.

Forward Samuell Williamson grabbed eight more rebounds tonight up his average to 11.5 rebounds per game over the last four contests.

Gallery

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Sam Upshaw Jr. via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

