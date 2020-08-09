Bryce Hopkins decommits from Louisville

Bryce Hopkins, the 33rd ranked player nationally in the 2021 recruiting class, decommitted from Louisville men’s basketball Aug. 9.

The small forward from Chicago, Illinois verbally committed to the Cardinals on Nov. 10, 2019. He was the highest rated recruit verbally committed in Louisville's 2021 recruiting class prior to reopening his recruitment.

Hopkins told 247Sports that he reopened his recruitment to the uncertainty surrounding Louisville’s NCAA investigation.

With a 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame, Hopkins rose in the national rankings earlier this year. After being ranking 64th in the Rivals 150 national rankings in January, Hopkins rose to 34th in June.

The senior at Fenwick High School in Oak Park is ranked the 32nd best player nationally in the 2021 ESPN 100. Hopkins ranks as the sixth best small forward on Rivals' 2021 national position rankings.

The Cardinals now have three players verbally committed to the 2021 recruiting class in forward Eric Van Der Heijden, guard El Ellis and guard Bobby Pettiford.