How Dana Evans Stacks Up Against Other National Player of the Year Candidates

The Louisville senior guard has a very real chance to be named as women's college basketball's top player.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball guard Dana Evans has not seen her collegiate career come to an end yet, but it already has a storied one.

Last season as a junior, the 5-foot-6 guard was named the ACC Player of the Year, and was one of 10 WBCA All-Americans - joining Angel McCoughtry and Asia Durr as the only ones in program history.

As you can imagine, she drew plenty of preseason recognition before her senior campaign even began. She was named to the Naismith Trophy & Drysdale Award watch lists, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and one of the five AP Preseason All-Americans.

So far through the 2020-21 season, she has backed up that lofty praise on the court. Her 20.2 points per game tops the Atlantic Coast Conference, her assist/turnover ratio of 1.95 is fifth, and her 39.8% three-point shooting percentage is seventh.

Outside of winning a national championship, the only real award, trophy or accolade for her to earn is to win either the John R. Wooden Award or Naismith Trophy, which goes to the nation's top men's and women college basketball players.

The Gary, Ind. native has a very real shot at taking home home this very prestigious honor, but it won't be easy, as she is going up against many worthy candidates for the title of "best player in women's college basketball".

To get a sense of the competition she is up against, here are the stat lines for all 20 players that were named to the Wooden Award Women's Late Season Top 20 Watch List, including Evans:

*Stats accurate through Feb. 5, 2021*

*Mobile users can scroll left & right on the table*

Name School PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% BPG SPG Aliyah Boston South Carolina 13.7 11.3 1.6 49.5% 26.9% 2.9 1.2 Paige Bueckers UConn 20.4 5.1 5.7 57.3% 59.6% 0.2 2.3 Charli Collier Texas 22.0 12.8 0.5 50.6% 25.0% 1.0 0.6 Zia Cooke South Carolina 16.2 2.7 2.2 41.9% 42.4% 0.1 0.9 Elissa Cunane NC State 16.2 7.4 1.1 59.8% 50.0% 1.2 0.6 Rennia Davis Tennessee 14.5 8.9 2.9 47.8% 22.0% 0.5 0.9 Chelsea Dungee Arkansas 22.4 4.1 1.4 43.0% 37.5% 0.3 1.4 Dana Evans Louisville 20.2 2.8 4.2 45.6% 39.8% 0.1 1.5 Arella Guirantes Rutgers 22.5 7.1 5.4 39.4% 38.6% 2.4 3.1 Naz Hillmon Michigan 26.3 12.3 1.8 63.6% 0.0% 0.8 0.7 Rhyne Howard Kentucky 19.7 7.1 3.7 44.2% 34.7% 0.7 1.8 Rickea Jackson Mississippi State 15.8 4.5 1.9 41.4% 33.3% 0.5 0.6 Ashley Joens Iowa State 31.5 8.8 0.8 53.9% 40.9% 1.0 1.0 Haley Jones Stanford 14.8 8.3 3.4 55.7% 16.7% 1.1 0.8 Natasha Mack Oklahoma State 19.0 12.3 1.9 52.1% 0.0% 4.2 2.2 Aari McDonald Arizona 18.5 5.5 4.9 41.1% 31.9% 0.0 2.7 Olivia Nelson-Ododa UConn 13.5 7.1 2.3 61.7% 27.3% 1.8 0.6 Michaela Onyenwere UCLA 17.1 8.8 2.4 40.5% 25.0% 0.3 0.6 NaLyssa Smith Baylor 17.6 10.1 1.3 50.3% 0.0% 0.9 1.1 Kiana Williams Stanford 13.4 1.9 2.6 38.8% 33.0% 0.1 1.6

Five players are averaging double-doubles, an additional five are shooting over 55.0% from the field, and several stats are flat out ridiculous - such as UConn's Paige Bueckers shooting nearly 60.0% from three or Iowa State's Ashley Joens averaging over 30 points per game (albeit in just four games). But with roughly a month left in the regular season, Evans has just as much of a shot as anyone else does.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp