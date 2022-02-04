Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals are hitting the road for the first time since parting ways with head coach Chris Mack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Still searching for their first win of the post-Chris Mack era, the Louisville men’s basketball program now hits the road for a matchup with Syracuse after suffering a controversial loss to North Carolina.

The Cardinals took the visiting Tar Heels to overtime after rallying from a double-digit point deficit, but were subject to some extremely questionable officiating in the game’s final minutes. Louisville is now 0-2 since parting ways with Mack last week.

As for the Orange, it has been an up and down season for them as well. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim and his two sons Buddy and Jimmy, Syracuse boasts one of the top offenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but one of the worst defenses in Division I.

This will be the 30th all-time meeting between Louisville and Syracuse, with the Cardinals claiming an 19-10 advantage in the series. They last met back on Feb. 19, 2020, with Louisville cruising to 90-66 win at the KFC! Yum Center thanks to five double-digit scoring performances.

Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

