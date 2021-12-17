How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Cardinals are heading back on the road for a matchup with the in-state Hilltoppers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back on track against Southeastern Louisiana, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading down south to Bowling Green for a matchup against Western Kentucky.

After having their worst offensive performance of the year against DePaul, the Cardinals responded by putting forth their best against the Lions. Louisville scored their most points (86) and had their highest shooting percentage (51.7 percent) of the season.

As for the Hilltoppers, they have been trending upwards over the last few weeks. Starting the season 1-3, Western Kentucky has now won six of their last seven since center Jamarion Sharp was inserted into the starting rotation.

This will be the 82nd all-time meeting between Louisville and Western Kentucky, with the Cardinals claiming a 42-39 advantage in the series. They met last season on Dec. 1, 2020, with Louisville claiming a 75-54 victory thanks in part to a career-high 21 points from Dre Davis

Louisville Cardinals (7-3, 1-0 ACC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EST Place: E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky.

E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. TV: CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Sam Hyman (reporter).

CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Sam Hyman (reporter). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 531, AT&T Uverse: 1643, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 531, AT&T Uverse: 1643, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD (790 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

