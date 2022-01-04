How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

The Cardinals are returning to Louisville for their first home game of the new year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After escaping Atlanta with a road win over Georgia Tech, the Louisville men's basketball program is making a brief return to the KFC Yum! Center, hosting Pitt for their first home game of the new year.

The Cardinals dominated the Yellow Jackets down low, out-rebounding them 34-25 and tallying 36 points in the paint. Louisville also got another fantastic performance from Malik Williams, as he logged a 20-point/10-rebound double-double.

As for the Panthers, it has been anything but a smooth season. Sporting a record of just 5-8, Pitt is arguably the worst team in high-major college basketball, as their KenPom ranking of 180th is dead last among the top six conferences in Division I (Power Five and Big East).

This will be the 27th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals claiming an 20-6 advantage in the series. Louisville won 64-54 during their last meeting on Dec. 22, 2020, with both David Johnson and Samuell Williamson producing their first career double-doubles.

Pitt Panthers (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 3-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPNU - Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst)

ESPNU - Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Noah Collier, Samuell Williamson: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter