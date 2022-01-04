Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals are returning to Louisville for their first home game of the new year.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After escaping Atlanta with a road win over Georgia Tech, the Louisville men's basketball program is making a brief return to the KFC Yum! Center, hosting Pitt for their first home game of the new year.

    The Cardinals dominated the Yellow Jackets down low, out-rebounding them 34-25 and tallying 36 points in the paint. Louisville also got another fantastic performance from Malik Williams, as he logged a 20-point/10-rebound double-double.

    As for the Panthers, it has been anything but a smooth season. Sporting a record of just 5-8, Pitt is arguably the worst team in high-major college basketball, as their KenPom ranking of 180th is dead last among the top six conferences in Division I (Power Five and Big East).

    This will be the 27th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals claiming an 20-6 advantage in the series. Louisville won 64-54 during their last meeting on Dec. 22, 2020, with both David Johnson and Samuell Williamson producing their first career double-doubles.

    Read More

    Pitt Panthers (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 3-0 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: ESPNU - Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst)
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).
    • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

    (Photo of Noah Collier, Samuell Williamson: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_15350646_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    A472FF25-C22D-43AA-AB60-2B1C53E2D071
    Basketball

    Comfort and Confidence Translating into Offensive Production for Malik Williams

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17420309_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 47 - Air'd Force w/ Cameron Teague

    15 hours ago
    CCD93FE3-90B6-48E3-8A06-729F9056D9E1
    Basketball

    Louisville to Retire Russ Smith's No. 2 Jersey

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17324407_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 17

    21 hours ago
    C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
    Football

    Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark to Return for 2022 Season

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17335037_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Highlights and Notes: Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17268110_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Chris Mack, Malik Williams Said After 67-64 Win at Georgia Tech

    Jan 2, 2022