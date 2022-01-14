Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals are heading to the Steel City for a rematch with the Panthers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a tough 79-63 home loss to NC State, the Louisville men’s basketball program is hitting the road in an attempt to snap a two-game losing streak, traveling to the Steel City for a rematch with Pitt.

Against the Wolfpack, nothing much could go right for the Cardinals. Their starting five only put up 11 total points - the lowest for Louisville since 1933 - and the defense allowed NC State to shoot 56.1 percent from the field and 12-25 on three point attempts.

As for the Panthers, not much has changed since Louisville last faced them just over a week ago. While Pitt was able to secure their first ACC win, a 69-67 victory over Boston College, they then followed that up with a 77-61 loss at Syracuse to remain near the bottom of the league leaderboard.

This will be the 28th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals claiming an 21-6 advantage in the series. Louisville escaped with a 75-72 win during their last meeting back on Dec. 22, 2020, thanks to an 18-point performance from El Ellis.

Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
  • TV: ACC Network - Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

