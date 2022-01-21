Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals kick off a tough stretch in ACC play against the Fighting Irish.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down Boston College to snap a three-game losing streak, the Louisville men's basketball is staying at home to host Notre Dame for a game where the Cardinals will be retiring former All-American Russ Smith's No. 2 jersey.

Louisville was short Dre Davis against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, but did welcome back Sydney Curry after an injury of his own. Thanks to a 13 point/seven rebound effort from him, as well as a resurgent performance from Jae'Lyn Withers, the Cardinals captured a 67-54 victory.

As for the Fighting Irish, they are having a much better season than anticipated. Notre Dame has wins over Kentucky, UNC and Clemson, and five of their six losses come against KenPom Top 50 teams.

This will be the 42nd all-time meeting between Louisville and Notre Dame, with the Cardinals claiming a 26-15 advantage in the series. Louisville came out on top with a 76-64 win during their last meeting on Feb. 23, 2021, as five Cardinals finished in double figures.

Read More

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Juwan Durham, Malik Williams: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier-Journal - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_15619340_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2 minutes ago
USATSI_15687803_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Suffers Fourth Quarter Collapse at NC State, Snap 15-Game Win Streak

8 hours ago
D7DC0D9F-7A8A-4DD4-93CA-C28F1A4B2EE3
Football

Jae'Lyn Withers Breaks Slump to Help Lead Louisville Past Boston College

19 hours ago
USATSI_17531033_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Chris Mack, Louisville Players Said After 67-54 Win vs. Boston College

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17531082_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 67, Boston College 54

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17530993_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Defeats Boston College to Snap Losing Streak

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_15683593_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville G/F Dre Davis Out vs. Boston College

Jan 19, 2022
UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Boston College at Louisville | Game 18

Jan 19, 2022