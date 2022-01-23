How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

The Cardinals have a very quick turnaround against a program they have not had much recent success against.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program doesn’t have much time to lick their wounds after yet another loss, as they now travel to face Virginia on a quick turnaround.

With Russ Smith in town for his jersey retirement, the Cardinals couldn’t capitalize on the home crowd energy. Possessing a seven point halftime lead over Notre Dame, they were out-scored 44-25 in the second half to fall 82-70 - their fourth loss in five games.

As for the Cavaliers, it has been a disappointing season as well. Despite being picked to finish fourth in the ACC preseason poll, Virginia has failed to generate consistent momentum all season long, and have lost six of their last 12 games.

This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the Cavaliers claiming a 17-5 advantage in the series. Louisville is just 2-12 against Virginia since joining the ACC, with their last victory coming on Feb. 8, 2020 at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals have not won in Charlottesville since 1990.

Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC)

Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst to be determined.

ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst to be determined. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Dre Davis, Sam Hauser: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter