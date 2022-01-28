Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals’ first game in the post-Chris Mack era comes against the top ten Blue Devils.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The new era of Louisville men’s basketball has a tall task right out of the gates, as the Cardinals are set to host No. 9 Duke in their first game without Chris Mack as their head coach.

On Wednesday, the university announced that they had mutually parted ways with Mack, effective immediately. The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games, and are trending towards missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

As for the Blue Devils, while they have had a couple hiccups this seasons, they still remain one of the top teams in all of college basketball. Led by star freshman Paolo Banchero, Duke is hoping to send out head coach Mike Krzyzewski on top, as the 74-year-old and five-time champion is set to retire after the season.

This will be the 21st all-time meeting between Louisville and Duke, with the Blue Devils claiming an 11-9 advantage in the series. The Cardinals have won three of the last four matchups, but their last meeting saw Duke prevail 70-56 on Mar. 10, 2021 in Louisville 2021 ACC Tournament Opener.

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky
  • TV: ESPN - Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

