How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals are back in action to face the Canes after a week off.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following some extra time off from their last game at Notre Dame, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning to the KFC Yum! Center to host Miami for their first home game in 15 days.

The Cardinals will have had a week off when they make their return to the court, and that time away couldn't have come at a better point of the year. Louisville is currently on a six-game losing streak for the first time since 1991, and has lost nine of their last ten games to fall two games under .500.

As for the Hurricanes, they have had the complete opposite season. After being picked to finish 12th in the ACC during the preseason, Miami has won 14 of their last 18 games, climbing all the way up to third in the league standings.

This will be the 19th all-time meeting between Louisville and Miami, with the Cardinals claiming an 13-5 advantage in the series. In the last matchup back on Jan 16, 2021, despite 25 points from Carlik Jones and a double-double from Jae'Lyn Withers, the Cards were upset by the Canes 78-72 in Coral Gables.

Read More

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports)

