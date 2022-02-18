How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers:

The Cardinals are hosting the Tigers before embarking on their final road trip of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After coming up just short yet again against Miami, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying at home to host fellow sub-.500 squad Clemson before embarking on their last road trip of the year.

The Cardinals' late season struggles were, once again, on display against the Canes. Thanks to another listless performance in terms of energy, Louisville fell 70-63 against Miami to drop their seventh game in a row - their longest losing streak since 1941.

As for the Tigers, they haven't had a stellar season either. Clemson did start 9-4 on the year, but it has gone downhill since, losing 10 of their last 13 games to fall two games under .500. Up to this point in the season, the Tigers are just 2-11 in Quad 1 and 2 games.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Louisville and Clemson, with the Cardinals claiming an 7-5 advantage in the series. The Tigers have won the last two matchups in the series, including a 54-50 decision in Littlejohn Coliseum back on Jan 27, 2021 in the last meeting.

Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst)

Bally Sports South in Louisville - Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of J.J. Traynor, Chase Hunter: Ken Ruinard - USA TODAY Sports

