Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals are wrapping up their three-game road trip against the Hokies, in hopes of preserving their lengthy win streak against them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With another quick turnaround in store, the Louisville men's basketball program doesn't have much time to lick their wounds, as they will be capping off their three-game road trip with a showdown at Virginia Tech.

Facing Wake Forest in their last time out, things went downhill in a hurry for the Cardinals. They dug themselves a massive hole, fought back a little, but then completely collapsed against the Demon Deacons in a game where they trailed by as much as 32.

As for the Hokies, they have looked much better since their early and midseason struggles. After starting the season squarely at 10-10, Virginia Tech has won eight of their last nine games, and have started to resemble the team they were expected to be in the preseason.

This will be the 45th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia Tech, with the Cardinals claiming a 36-8 advantage in the series and a 17-game winning streak. Carlik Jones, David Johnson and Jae'Lyn Withers combined for 50 points in a 73-71 victory back on Jan. 6, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Read More

Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.
  • TV: ESPN2 - play-by-play and analyst TBD
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Louie: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_15405285_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

By Matthew McGavic
just now
bdpDk3Rg
Other Sports

Louisville Trounces Dartmouth to Win Series

By Matthew McGavic
14 hours ago
USATSI_17780152_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Demolishes Notre Dame in Regular Season Finale

By Associated Press
15 hours ago
USATSI_17582891_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Louisville's Mike Pegues, Sydney Curry Said After 99-77 Loss at Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17426971_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Digs Early Hole, Blasted at Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 26, 2022
8jl72ZWQ
Other Sports

Louisville Falls to Dartmouth to Even Series

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 26, 2022
WFU-LJVM-1096x456
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Wake Forest | Game 28

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17426816_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 26, 2022