How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Cardinals are wrapping up their three-game road trip against the Hokies, in hopes of preserving their lengthy win streak against them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With another quick turnaround in store, the Louisville men's basketball program doesn't have much time to lick their wounds, as they will be capping off their three-game road trip with a showdown at Virginia Tech.

Facing Wake Forest in their last time out, things went downhill in a hurry for the Cardinals. They dug themselves a massive hole, fought back a little, but then completely collapsed against the Demon Deacons in a game where they trailed by as much as 32.

As for the Hokies, they have looked much better since their early and midseason struggles. After starting the season squarely at 10-10, Virginia Tech has won eight of their last nine games, and have started to resemble the team they were expected to be in the preseason.

This will be the 45th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia Tech, with the Cardinals claiming a 36-8 advantage in the series and a 17-game winning streak. Carlik Jones, David Johnson and Jae'Lyn Withers combined for 50 points in a 73-71 victory back on Jan. 6, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST Place: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. TV: ESPN2 - play-by-play and analyst TBD

ESPN2 - play-by-play and analyst TBD Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Louie: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

