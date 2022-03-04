How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of another blowout loss, the Louisville men's basketball program has one more chance to get a win before the start of the ACC Tournament, taking on Virginia on Senior Day.

Things have not exactly gone the Cardinals' way over the last two games, as they have lost by a combined 54 points against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Their last time out - a 75-43 loss to the Hokies - snapped a 17-game win streak for Louisville in the series, and was their lowest scoring output since 1981.

As for the Cavaliers, things have not been that bad, but they are not having the success that they are accustomed to under Tony Bennett. They have lost three of their last four games to put themselves squarely on the bubble, and are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives.

This will be the 24th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the Cavaliers claiming an 18-5 advantage in the series - including 13-2 since the Cardinals joined the ACC. In their last matchup earlier this season back on Jan. 24, Virginia won 64-52 in what would ultimately be Louisville head coach Chris Mack's final game.

Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Jordan Cornette (analyst)

ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Jordan Cornette (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Dre Davis: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

