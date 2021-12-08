How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. DePaul Blue Demons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down NC State in their ACC opener thanks in part to some clutch three-pointers, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to take on DePaul.

Trailing by three with a minute-and-a-half to go, Noah Locke hit an NBA-range three-pointer to tie the game, then Matt Cross hit one with 28 seconds left to break a tie game. The Cardinals ended the game on a 9-0 run to win 73-68 in Raleigh, N.C.

As for the Blue Demons, they are off to a solid start under first year head coach Tony Stubblefield. DePaul boasts a 7-1 record on the year, but have played just two teams inside the KenPom top 100 - a 73-70 win vs. Rutgers and 68-64 loss vs. Loyola Chicago - and have yet to play away from home.

This will be the 60th all-time meeting between Louisville and DePaul, with the Cardinals claiming a 38-21 advantage in the series, which dates back to 1957. They last met on Feb. 27, 2013, with Louisville claiming a 79-58 victory behind five double-digit scoring efforts.

DePaul Blue Demons (6-1, 0-0 Big East) at Louisville Cardinals (6-2, 1-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Juckaby (analyst)

ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Juckaby (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Dre Davis: Nick King - Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter