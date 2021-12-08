Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. DePaul Blue Demons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals return home to face an old conference foe.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down NC State in their ACC opener thanks in part to some clutch three-pointers, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to take on DePaul.

    Trailing by three with a minute-and-a-half to go, Noah Locke hit an NBA-range three-pointer to tie the game, then Matt Cross hit one with 28 seconds left to break a tie game. The Cardinals ended the game on a 9-0 run to win 73-68 in Raleigh, N.C.

    As for the Blue Demons, they are off to a solid start under first year head coach Tony Stubblefield. DePaul boasts a 7-1 record on the year, but have played just two teams inside the KenPom top 100 - a 73-70 win vs. Rutgers and 68-64 loss vs. Loyola Chicago - and have yet to play away from home.

    This will be the 60th all-time meeting between Louisville and DePaul, with the Cardinals claiming a 38-21 advantage in the series, which dates back to 1957. They last met on Feb. 27, 2013, with Louisville claiming a 79-58 victory behind five double-digit scoring efforts.

    DePaul Blue Demons (6-1, 0-0 Big East) at Louisville Cardinals (6-2, 1-0 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Juckaby (analyst)
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

    (Photo of Dre Davis: Nick King - Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

