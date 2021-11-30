How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Michigan State Spartans

With their head coach back on the sideline, the Cardinals now embark on their first true road game of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With head coach Chris Mack back on the sidelines, the Louisville men's basketball program is set to play their first true road game of the season, facing Michigan State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Under the wing of assistant coach Mike Pegues, the Cardinals began the season a tad slow, but have started trending in the right direction. Thanks to impressive efforts on the defensive end and with rebounding, Louisville took down Mississippi State and Maryland to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

As for the Spartans, they are they are certainly one to watch out for. While they have blowout losses top-five squads Kansas and Baylor, they also have a pair on impressive wins over Loyola Chicago and UConn. They currently sit at No. 22 in the country.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Louisville and Michigan State, with the Cardinals claiming a 6-5 advantage in the series. They last met on Nov. 27, 2018 - also for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge - with Louisville claiming an 82-78 overtime win at the KFC Yum! Center.

Michigan State Spartans (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. EST

Place: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. TV: ESPN - Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Myron Medcalf (reporter).

ESPN - Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Myron Medcalf (reporter). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Matt Cross: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

