How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions

The Cardinals hope to get back on track against the Lions after getting stunned by DePaul.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting stunned by the DePaul, the Louisville men's basketball program is hoping to get back on the right track when they host Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cardinals had their worst offensive performance of the season against the Blue Demons, shooting just 31.1 percent from the field, 21.0 percent on three-point attempts, and making just three trips to the free throw line. Couple that with a 33 point/14 rebound game from David Jones, and Louisville saw their 10-game win streak against DePaul snapped.

Fortunately, Southeastern Louisiana could serve as the perfect "get-right game". Three of the Lions' four wins have come against non-Division I competition, and in their lone game against a top 100 KenPom team, they fell 78-61 at SMU.

This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Southeastern Louisiana, the only time this season the Cardinals will play a first-time opponent. Louisville is 7-0 all-time against current members of the Southland Conference.

Southeastern Louisiana Lions (4-6, 0-0 Southland) at Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 1-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst)

ACC Network - Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Dre Davis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

