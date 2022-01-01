Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals are hitting the road for their first game of the new year.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down Wake Forest in their first game out of a COVID pause, the Louisville men’s basketball program is heading back on the road, taking on Georgia Tech for their first game of the new year.

    The Cardinals have been plagued by various issues on the offensive end of the court, but things picked up against the Demon Deacons. They shot 10-22 on three-point attempts, 25-34 from the free throw line, and went 12-25 from the field in the second half.

    As for the Yellow Jackets, they’ve also had issues with COVID-19, themselves entering a pause back on Dec. 22. As a result, their games vs. Alabama A&M and at Syracuse had to be postponed, and their game against Louisville was pushed back one day.

    This will be the 38th all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Cardinals claiming an 23-14 advantage in the series. They last met earlier this year on Feb. 1, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center, with Louisville claiming a 74-58 victory thanks in part to with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Carlik Jones.

    Read More

    Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 2-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.
    • TV: ESPNU - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst)
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208; fuboTV (link here)
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst).

    (Photo of Malik Williams, Moses Wright: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

