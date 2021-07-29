How to Watch: 2021 NBA Draft

(Photo of David Johnson: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - It might have been pushed back a month later in the calendar year than when it normally takes place, but draft day is finally here. Mock draft and big board season is now behind us, and tonight we will find out where the top domestic and international prospect will be heading to start their professional careers.

The 2021 NBA Draft class is very deep this year, as teams will go deep into the first round and still have high-value prospects to choose from. The top of the class is as elite as they come, with Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, USC's Evan Mobley, FSU's Scottie Barnes and G League Ignite's Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga all carrying superstar potential.

On the Louisville side of things, there are a pair of prospects hoping to hear their name called. Sophomore guard David Johnson is projected by most to go in the second round, and while graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones is not expected to get selected at all, it is still entirely possible, and he can still find a team as an undrafted player.

2021 NBA Draft

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, July 28 at 8:00 p.m. EST, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

TV: ABC (First Round); ESPN (Both Rounds): DirecTV - Channel 206, Dish - Channel 140, Spectrum - Channel 31

*Note: Channels are based in Louisville market

