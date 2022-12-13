LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Florida State in their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center for a brief two-game home stand, and will get it started against Western Kentucky.

Still searching for their first win under first-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals have been blasted in their last six games after losing their first three all by a single point. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational, 159-to-107 in back-to-back home games vs. Maryland and Miami, and most recently 75-53 down in Tallahassee, Fla. against the Seminoles.

As for Western Kentucky, they've had a lot more success on the year up to this point, sporting a record of 8-1 heading into the matchup. However, five of their wins are against teams outside of the KenPom top-200, and two more are against non-D1 teams. Their one win against a top-100 opponent came 71-65 against Tulane, and their one loss was a 72-53 beatdown at the hands of Akron.

This will be the 83rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Western Kentucky, with the Cardinals holding a slim 42-40 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Dec. 18, 2021 down in Bowling Green, Ky., with the Hilltoppers claiming an 82-72 win.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kt.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kt. TV: ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analysis)

ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analysis) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter