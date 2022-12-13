Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals hope to secure to their first win of the Kenny Payne era when they return home to host the Hilltoppers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After falling to Florida State in their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center for a brief two-game home stand, and will get it started against Western Kentucky.

Still searching for their first win under first-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals have been blasted in their last six games after losing their first three all by a single point. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational, 159-to-107 in back-to-back home games vs. Maryland and Miami, and most recently 75-53 down in Tallahassee, Fla. against the Seminoles.

As for Western Kentucky, they've had a lot more success on the year up to this point, sporting a record of 8-1 heading into the matchup. However, five of their wins are against teams outside of the KenPom top-200, and two more are against non-D1 teams. Their one win against a top-100 opponent came 71-65 against Tulane, and their one loss was a 72-53 beatdown at the hands of Akron.

This will be the 83rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Western Kentucky, with the Cardinals holding a slim 42-40 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Dec. 18, 2021 down in Bowling Green, Ky., with the Hilltoppers claiming an 82-72 win.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kt.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analysis)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

