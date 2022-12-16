LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After finally capturing their first win of the Kenny Payne era against Western Kentucky, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to parlay that into their first winning streak when they host Florida A&M.

The Cardinals dropped their first nine games of the year, including their previous six by an average of 25.2 points, but looked like a completely different team against the Hilltoppers. They shot 54.5 percent from the filed and 52.0 percent on threes, had their first positive assist-to-turnover ratio at 17-to-13, and most importantly, they played with consistent effort and were able to respond to adversity.

As for the Rattlers, they've had a rough season, and are rated one of the worst teams in Division I men's college basketball. Their two wins on the season both came against non-D1 competition, and their six games against D1 opponents were lost by an average of 29.5 points.

This will be the first all-time meeting between Louisville and Florida A&M. The Cardinals are a perfect 10-0 against current members of Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-9, 0-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - play-by-play and analyst TBD.

Bally Sports South in Louisville - play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; play-by-play and analyst TBD.

(Photo of El Ellis: Matt Stone - The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter