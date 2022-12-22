LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days removed from their previous time out against Lipscomb, the Louisville men's basketball program has a short turnaround in store, heading back on the road to face NC State.

The Cardinals were finally able to get some momentum going with a two-game win streak after dropping their first nine games, but that streak was snapped at the hands of the Bisons. Louisville shot 39.3 percent from the field to Lipscomb's 49.2 percent and were out-rebounded 40-26 en route to a 75-67 defeat this past Tuesday.

As for the Wolfpack, their first month-plus of the season has been met with a fair amount of success. Led by former UofL assistant coach Kevin Keatts and All-ACC guard Terquavion Smith, NC State has four wins over KenPom top-100 teams, and none of their three losses have come to a team ranked outside the top-70.

This will be the 26th all-time meeting between Louisville and NC State, with the Cardinals holding a 14-11 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Jan. 12, 2022 at the KFC Yum! Center, with the Wolfpack claiming an 79-63 win.

Louisville Cardinals (2-10, 0-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 0-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Place: PNC Center in Raleigh, N.C.

PNC Center in Raleigh, N.C. TV: ACC Network - Mike Corey (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analysis)

ACC Network - Mike Corey (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analysis) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of El Ellis, Terquavion Smith: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

