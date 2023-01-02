Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinal return home to host the Orange for their first game of the new year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting thumped by their in-state rival, the Louisville men's basketball returns home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host secure in their first game of the new year.

Against Kentucky, the Cardinals dug themselves a big hole right out of the gates, and were never able to truly recover despite having multiple opportunities to mount a comeback. They shot 46.8 percent from the field, but allowed the Wildcats to shoot 60.0 percent, and were out-rebounded 33-20 while committing 15 turnovers that led to 19 UK points.

As for the Orange, they've looked much better over the last month. After starting their 2022-23 campaign with a 3-4 record, including losses to Colgate and Bryant, Cuse has now won six of their last seven games. The caveat is, none of those six teams were ranked inside the KenPom Top-100.

This will be the 31st all-time meeting between Louisville and Syracuse, with the Cardinals holding a 19-11 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 5, 2022 at the Carrier Dome, with the Orange winning in blowout fashion, 92-69. Cuse has won three of the last four matchups.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPNU - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19403016_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Comeback Effort at Duke Falls Short

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_19703733_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 86-63 Loss at Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19703663_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Eviscerated by Kentucky in Battle of the Bluegrass

By Matthew McGavic
Rupp-Arena-inside-empty
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Kentucky | Game 14

By Matthew McGavic
hkv_Rrs8
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

By Matthew McGavic
_IlToyZE
Basketball

Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
6-NVmKoU
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
CA3B36A6-F6B6-44AA-A007-3F39DE54F265
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 87 - We're Not Going Anywhere w/Zach Soskin

By Matthew McGavic