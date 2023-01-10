Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to capture their first win in ACC play against the league-leading Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a failed comeback attempt against Wake Forest, the Louisville men's basketball program has a tough task at hand in their next time out, as they will next face the ACC-leading Clemson Tigers.

Trailing by as much as 22 points in the second half against the Demon Deacons, the Cardinals were able to get the deficit down to as little as three points in the final three minutes, but were unable to get over the final hump. Despite a career-high 24 points from Mike James, Louisville shot just 44.1 percent from the field while allowing Wake Forest to shoot at 52.7 percent, extending their winless start in conference play.

As for the Tigers, they have had a much better season than the Cardinals up to this points. While they do have a pair of bad losses to South Carolina and Loyola Chicago, that is countered by a 5-0 start in ACC play that puts them atop the league standings, which includes wins over NC State and Virginia Tech.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between Louisville and Clemson, with the Cardinals holding an 8-4 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 19, 2022, with the Cardinals winning 70-61 at the KFC Yum! Center for their only victory in ACC play under then-interim head coach Mike Pegues.

Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
  • TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

