LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After digging themselves a hole that they nearly dug themselves out of at Clemson, the Louisville men's basketball program returns home in hopes of claiming their first win in ACC play, facing North Carolina.

Trailing by as much as 17 early in the second half, the Cardinals were able to trim the lead down to as little as six in the final three minutes, but could not get over the hump and inevitably lost 83-70. They shot 40.7 percent to Clemson's 52.8 percent, and turned the ball over 15 times, which directly led to 18 Tiger points.

As for the Tar Heels, their season has not gone the way they have hoped up to this point. Tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the ACC, as well as the preseason AP No. 1 overall team, UNC fell completely out of the top 25 last month following a four-game losing streak. North Carolina has lost all four of their true road games, including three in league play.

This will be the 26th all-time meeting between Louisville and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels holding an 18-7 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 21, 2022, with the Tar Heels winning 70-63 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of R.J. Davis, El Ellis: Pat McDonogh / USA TODAY NETWORK)

