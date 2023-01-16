LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of yet another blowout loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to bounce back - and secure their first win in ACC play - when they host Pitt.

The Cardinals, despite still losing, had been showing slow building but noticeable improvement in recent weeks, but it all came crashing down against North Carolina in an 80-59 loss. Louisville shot 37.0 percent from the field to UNC's 47.4 percent, and while both teams turned the ball over 14 times, the Tar Heels scored 23 points off turnovers compared to just eight from UofL.

As for the Panthers, they have been performing much better than what was expected of them. Voted in the preseason to finish 14th in the 15-team league, Pitt has overcome a bad two-week stretch to start the season to be one of the better teams in the ACC, and has tallied impressive wins over NC State, North Carolina and Virginia.

This will be the 29th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals holding a 21-7 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Jan. 15, 2022, with the Panthers winning 65-53 in Pittsburgh to snap a five-game win streak in the series by the Cardinals.

Pitt Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

