LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A week removed from their blowout loss to Pitt, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action and on the road, traveling to Boston College in an attempt to secure their first win in ACC play.

The Cardinals' previous game followed a script that was eerily similar to a majority of their losses for the season. They shot only 33.9 percent from the field to the Panthers' 49.1 percent, committed 17 turnovers that led to 25 Pitt points off of them, and didn't show much resilience at the first sign of adversity.

As for the Eagles, they've hit a rough patch after a solid start to the second year of the Earl Grant era. After winning five of their first seven games of the 2022-23 season, Boston College has won just four of their last 13 since that stretch to open up the season. According to KenPom.com, Louisville and Boston College are the two lowest-rated teams in the ACC.

This will be the 15th all-time meeting between Louisville and Boston College, with the Cardinals holding a 10-4 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Jan. 19, 2022, with Louisville winning 67-54 at the KFC Yum! Center in what would ultimately be head coach Chris Mack's final victory with the Cards.

Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8 ACC) at Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Place: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Sydney Curry: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

