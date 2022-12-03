LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Still in search of their first victory of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program kicks off conference play this weekend with a home matchup against Miami.

The start to the Kenny Payne era has been anything but smooth. After dropping each of their first games by a single point, the Cardinals have been handed blowout losses in their last four games. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational by Arkansas, Texas Tech and Cincinnati; then most recently fell 79-54 to Maryland for their worst home loss in over 21 years.

As for Miami, they've had a lot more success to start their season. The Hurricanes have won seven of their first eight games, including three wins against KenPom Top-100 teams in Providence, UCF and Rutgers. Their lone loss on the year also came to Maryland, falling 88-70 tot he Terrapins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off's championship game.

This will be the 20th all-time meeting between Louisville and Miami, with the Cardinals holding a 13-6 series advantage. These two teams last faced earlier this calendar year on Feb. 16, 2022, with the Hurricanes capturing a 70-63 road victory.

Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Derek Jones (play-by-play), Perry Clark (analysis)

ACC Network - Derek Jones (play-by-play), Perry Clark (analysis) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

