Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The winless Cardinals kick off ACC play with a home matchup against the Hurricanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Still in search of their first victory of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program kicks off conference play this weekend with a home matchup against Miami.

The start to the Kenny Payne era has been anything but smooth. After dropping each of their first games by a single point, the Cardinals have been handed blowout losses in their last four games. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational by Arkansas, Texas Tech and Cincinnati; then most recently fell 79-54 to Maryland for their worst home loss in over 21 years.

As for Miami, they've had a lot more success to start their season. The Hurricanes have won seven of their first eight games, including three wins against KenPom Top-100 teams in Providence, UCF and Rutgers. Their lone loss on the year also came to Maryland, falling 88-70 tot he Terrapins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off's championship game.

This will be the 20th all-time meeting between Louisville and Miami, with the Cardinals holding a 13-6 series advantage. These two teams last faced earlier this calendar year on Feb. 16, 2022, with the Hurricanes capturing a 70-63 road victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Derek Jones (play-by-play), Perry Clark (analysis)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19107757_168388606_lowres
Football

Report: Louisville to Face Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

By Matthew McGavic
C10E82E6-9150-444D-937A-8884831A248F
Football

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19011472_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew McGavic
AD344417-8563-4F1A-8249-709B504165B0
Football

Louisville OL Max Cabana to Enter Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19468257_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville LB K.J. Cloyd Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
Photo Apr 23, 2 53 28 AM
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

By University of Louisville PR
thumbnail
Basketball

Louisville Blown Out by Ohio State in Top-25 Matchup

By Associated Press
lxjPYLJQ
Football

Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah Snubbed in ACC Defensive Player of the Year Voting

By Matthew McGavic