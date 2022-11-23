LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game.

After dropping each of their first three games by a single point, the Cardinals have been outright dominated since they got to the Maui Invitational. They opened up their run in the event with an 80-54 loss to No. 9 Arkansas, then followed that up with an even more listless performance against No. 21 Texas Tech, falling 70-38.

As for Cincinnati, they haven't had that great of a start, either. They were to begin their season with three easy home wins, but are currently on a three-game skid. The Bearcats fell 64-51 at Northern Kentucky in their first true road game, then followed that up with a 101-93 loss to No. 15 Arizona and an 81-53 loss to Ohio State in Maui.

This will be the 100th all-time meeting between Louisville and Cincinnati, with the Cardinals holding a 56-43 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 22, 2014 in a top-11 matchup, with Louisville coming out on top 58-57 thanks in part to Russ Smith's go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds.

Louisville Cardinals (0-5, 0-0 ACC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3, 0-0 American)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST Place: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. TV: ESPNU - Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

ESPNU - Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)

