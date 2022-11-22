LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting blasted in their first game at the Maui Invitational by No. 9 Arkansas, the Louisville men's basketball program looks to bounce back and secure their first win of the season when they take on No. 21 Texas Tech in Hawaii.

The Cardinals gave the Razorbacks all they had for the first 25 minutes of the game, then things completely fell off the rails down the stretch to result in a 80-54 blowout defeat. Louisville shot just 36.4 percent to Arkansas' 56.9 percent, got dominated 38-16 in the paint, and posted an abysmal assist-to-turnover ratio of 4-to-22.

As for Texas Tech, they also stumbled in their Maui Invitational opener. After going 3-0 to start their season against Northwestern State, Texas Southern and Louisiana Tech, their first roadblock of the season came against No. 10 Creighton, falling 76-65. Four starters for the Red Raiders finished in double figures, but all five for the Bluejays accomplished the feat, with both teams scoring only four bench points.

This will be just the second ever matchup between Louisville and Texas Tech. In their lone prior showdown with the Red Raiders, the then-No. 1 Cardinals were upset 70-57 back on Dec. 10, 2019 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST Place: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. TV: ESPN2 - Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

ESPN2 - Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

