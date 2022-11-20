LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to a surprising winless start for the season, the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in search of their first victory, with their first of three games in the event coming against Arkansas.

The start to the Kenny Payne era has been anything but smooth, as the Cardinals have dropped each of their first three games of the year by a single point, all of which came at home. They fell 67-66 to cross-town rival Bellarmine in their season-opener, a buzzer-beater from Trey Calvin handed them a 73-72 loss to Wright State, and their own game-winner against App State was waived off to result in a 61-60 defeat.

As for Arkansas, they've had the opposite start to their season, heading into the matchup with three double-digit home wins under their belt. The No. 9 Razorbacks started the year with a 76-58 dismantling of North Dakota State, followed that up with a 74-48 domination of Fordham, and most recently took down South Dakota State 71-56.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between Louisville and Arkansas, with the Cardinals holding a 4-3 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Nov. 17, 2009, with Louisville dominating the Razorbacks 96-66 in St. Louis for the Hall of Fame Showcase.

Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST Place: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. TV: ESPN2 - Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

ESPN2 - Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

