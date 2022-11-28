LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii.

The Cardinals dropped each of their first three games of the season by a single point, but were annihilated in each of their three games in the Maui Invitational. Between blowout losses to No. 9 Arkansas, No. 21 Texas Tech and Cincinnati, Louisville was out-scored 231-to-154 during their three-game run in Hawaii to remain winless to start the Kenny Payne era.

As for Maryland, they've had the complete opposite start to their season. With former Louisville assistant Kevin Willard taking over as the head coach, the Terrapins are off to a perfect 6-0 start the the season, including impressive wins over Saint Louis and Miami (Fla.) in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between Louisville and Maryland, with the Cardinals holding a 6-2 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Nov. 27, 2021 down in Nassau, Bahamas, with Louisville winning 63-55 to claim the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Maryland Terrapins (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kt.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kt. TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of El Ellis: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)

