LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After opening up their 2022-23 season with an upset loss to Bellarmine, the Louisville men's basketball program will try and earn their first win of the Kenny Payne era this weekend when they host Wright State.

The Cardinals looked sharp early in their season opener, but proceeded to dig themselves into a hole that they couldn't get out of thanks to a 27-5 Knights run. Louisville did fire off an 11-0 run in the closing minutes to pull within one, but their furious comeback attempt fell short and resulted in a 67-66 loss.

As for Wright State, they nearly pulled off an upset themselves in their season-opener against Davidson. The Raiders led by as much as 21 points in the first half, but the Wildcats rallied in the second half to force overtime, with WSU eventually falling 102-97 at home.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Wright State, with the Cardinals claiming a 3-0 lead in the series. These two teams last faced on Dec. 16, 1996, with Louisville coming away with a 65-57 victory at Freedom Hall

Wright State Raiders (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here)

Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Kamari Lands: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter