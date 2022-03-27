Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Wolverines are fighting for a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the fourth NCAA Tournament in a row, the Louisville women's basketball program is back in the Elite Eight. This time around, a rematch from the regular season is in store, as they are set to face Michigan with a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four on the line.

The Cardinals and Wolverines originally squared off back on Dec. 2 at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the Big 10/ACC Challenge, with Louisville dominating Michigan 70-48 in the top 15 matchup.

As the No. 1 seed, Louisville have had an impressive trip to the regional final. They easily dispatched 16th-seeded Albany 83-51, downed ninth-seeded Gonzaga 68-59, then most recently defeated fourth-seeded Tennessee 76-64. Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith had 20-point performances in all three games.

The third-seeded Wolverines looked equally as dominant in the first two games of their NCAA Tournament run, routing 14th-seeded American and 11th-seeded Villanova by 50 combined points. They were nearly upset in the Sweet 16 by 10th-seeded South Dakota - who took down No. 2 Baylor in the second round - but held them off long enough to win 52-49.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (28-4, 16-2 ACC) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (25-6, 13-4 B1G)

  • Date/Time: Monday, Mar. 28 at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Intrust Bant Arean in Wichita, Kan.
  • TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM - Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Adrienne Johnson (analyst).

(Photo of Emily Engstler: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17156557_168388606_lowres
Football

Several Players Showing Improvement in Louisville's Spring Ball

By Matthew McGavic1 hour ago
3304D7D7-B19B-46E1-8CBE-727293D3F6FC
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Quotes: Louisville 76, Tennessee 64

By Matthew McGavic5 hours ago
USATSI_15514963_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville Forward Samuell Williamson Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic18 hours ago
EQdwrII4
Other Sports

Louisville Defeats Boston College in Extras to Clinch Series

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
USATSI_17970879_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holds Off Tennessee to Reach Elite Eight

By Associated Press19 hours ago
57C5915A-40F7-44AD-A353-D84495B8118E
Basketball

'22 Signee Tae Davis Decommits from Louisville

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
USATSI_14147927_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield Provides Spring Practice Update

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
U-of-L (2)
Basketball

Louisville Responds to NCAA's Amended Notice of Allegations

By Matthew McGavicMar 26, 2022