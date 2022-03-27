How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Wolverines are fighting for a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the fourth NCAA Tournament in a row, the Louisville women's basketball program is back in the Elite Eight. This time around, a rematch from the regular season is in store, as they are set to face Michigan with a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four on the line.

The Cardinals and Wolverines originally squared off back on Dec. 2 at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the Big 10/ACC Challenge, with Louisville dominating Michigan 70-48 in the top 15 matchup.

As the No. 1 seed, Louisville have had an impressive trip to the regional final. They easily dispatched 16th-seeded Albany 83-51, downed ninth-seeded Gonzaga 68-59, then most recently defeated fourth-seeded Tennessee 76-64. Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith had 20-point performances in all three games.

The third-seeded Wolverines looked equally as dominant in the first two games of their NCAA Tournament run, routing 14th-seeded American and 11th-seeded Villanova by 50 combined points. They were nearly upset in the Sweet 16 by 10th-seeded South Dakota - who took down No. 2 Baylor in the second round - but held them off long enough to win 52-49.

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (28-4, 16-2 ACC) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (25-6, 13-4 B1G)

Date/Time: Monday, Mar. 28 at 9:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Mar. 28 at 9:00 p.m. EST Place: Intrust Bant Arean in Wichita, Kan.

Intrust Bant Arean in Wichita, Kan. TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM - Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Adrienne Johnson (analyst).

(Photo of Emily Engstler: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter