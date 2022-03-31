Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Gamecocks are facing off in the Final Four.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - For the fourth time in program history, Louisville is back on the biggest stage in women's college basketball - the Final Four. South Carolina now stands in between them and their third ever berth in the national championship game, with Stanford and UConn waiting on the other side of the bracket.

The top-seeded Cardinals certainly earned their spot in Minneapolis. After easily defeating Albany in their NCAA Tournament opener, their subsequent battles against Gonzaga, Tennessee and Michigan didn't come as easy. But Louisville persevered, thanks in large part to four-straight 20-point games from Hailey Van Lith, and incredible work on the boards and defensively from Emily Engstler.

Though taking down the Gamecocks, who is the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, will not be an easy task. All season long, South Carolina has established themselves as the dominant force in women's hoops. They are not only led by Naismith national women's basketball Coach of the Year Dawn Staley, but Naismith national women's basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (29-4, 16-2 ACC) vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (33-2, 15-1 SEC)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Apr. 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM - Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Adrienne Johnson (analyst).
(Photo of Louisville Players: William Purnell - USA TODAY Sports)

