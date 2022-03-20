The Cardinals and Bulldogs square off for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After easily dispatching Albany in their NCAA Tournament opener, the Louisville women's basketball program now faces Gonzaga with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

The top-seeded Cardinals suffocated the sixteenth-seeded Great Danes with their defensive presence, forcing 26 total turnovers that resulted in 37 points on the other side. Four players for Louisville finished in double figures in the 83-51 blowout, led by 20 points from Hailey Van Lith, and a 17-points, seven rebound and seven steal effort from Emily Engstler.

As for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs, they were able to pull off the opening round upset, taking down eighth-seeded Nebraska 68-55. They held the Cornhuskers to just 32.1 percent from the field and 26.5 percent on two-point attempts, and were led by a 20-point effort of their own by Kayleigh Truong.

This will be only the third ever meeting between Louisville and Gonzaga, with the series split at 1-1. The Round of 32 matchup is the final game of the season at the KFC Yum! Center for the Cardinals, who are seeking finish the regular season and postseason undefeated at home.

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (26-4, 16-2 ACC) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-6, 16-2 WCC)

Date/Time: Sunday, Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPN - John Brickley (play-by-play) and Meaghan McKeown (analyst).

ESPN - John Brickley (play-by-play) and Meaghan McKeown (analyst). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM - Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Adrienne Johnson (analyst).

(Photo of Mykasa Robinson: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

