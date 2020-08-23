SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 PG Hunter Sallis

MatthewMcGavic

While the Louisville men's basketball program has already done a solid job recruiting the backcourt in the current recruiting cycle, it appears that they might not be done yet.

Class of 2021 point guard Hunter Sallis has announced his top twelve schools, with the Cardinals among the lucky dozen schools to still be in the running for the blue chip recruit.

There's some pretty stiff competition to land the Omaha, NE. native. Michigan, Oregon, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Auburn, Iowa State, Alabama, Creighton, Kansas, UCLA and Kentucky all made the cut.

Sallis' recruitment has exploded over the last 12 months, particularly over the summer where he got the bulk of his offers. A 6-foot-5 and 195-pound prospect, he is the No. 2 point guard & No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

There's a reason he is so highly regarded. Sallis is a versatile and athletic guard who can play both on or off the ball, and can score as well as create opportunities for his teammates. In his junior year for Millard North, he averaged 22.2 points, 3.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks over 29 games played.

Hunter Sallis' Junior Year Highlights:

The Cardinals currently sport a three-man '21 recruiting class consisting of four-star point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis (JUCO) and four-star combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden. It is the No. 13 class in the nation and third in the ACC according to 247Sports.

