Louisville's Hailey Van Lith Named ACC Freshman of the Week

It’s the second time this season for the guard from Washington.
(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball freshman guard Hailey Van Lith has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

She was also named ACC Freshman of the Week following the first week of the season.

Van Lith averaged 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line to help the No. 2 Cardinals get wins over UT Martin, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

She started the week with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in the 96-61 win over UT Martin. Then, in the 71-67 win at Virginia Tech, she had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while shooting 4-4 from the stripe, including two crucial free throws in the final seconds to put the game away.

She finished the week with seven points and nine rebounds in the 70-45 win over Clemson.

The Cardinals return to action with two home games this week, hosting Boston College on Thursday and No. 3 North Carolina State on Sunday.

