Louisville Guard Hailey Van Lith Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball junior guard Hailey Van Lith is one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Van Lith led the Cardinals in scoring last season, averaging 14.4 points per game, and was named to the first team All-ACC. Van Lith took over in the postseason as she was named to the Wichita Region Most Outstanding Player after four 20+ point games leading the program's four ever Final Four. Van Lith was the only player in the 2022 NCAA Tournament that had four 20+ point games, the next closest player had two.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame's selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men's Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are Christyn Williams, UConn (2022), Ashley Owusu, Maryland (2021), Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Walter Unks via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

