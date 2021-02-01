Hailey Van Lith Among Top 10 for 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award

The freshman guard for Louisville is second on the team in scoring behind Dana Evans.

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Louisville women's basketball guard Hailey Van Lith has been named among the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. The award is given to the top point guard in Division I women's college basketball.

From day one, the 5-foot-7 freshman from Wanatchee, Wash. and top ten ranked Class of 2020 prospect proved that she was not just all hype. She is averaging 12.3 points per game, good for second on the team behind Dana Evans, while also grabbing 5.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.1 assists per game.

A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates last November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Nancy Lieberman will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.

2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

DiDi Richards, Baylor

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Ali Patberg, Indiana

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville

Myah Taylor, Mississippi State

Raina Perez, NC State

Diamond Johnson, Rutgers

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse

Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season*

Previous Nancy Lieberman Award Winners:

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2020)

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2019)

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018)

Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017)

Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut (2016)

Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut (2015)

Odyssey Sims, Baylor (2014)

Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2013)

Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012)

Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga (2011)

Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State (2010)

Renee Montgomery, Connecticut (2009)

Kristi Toliver, Maryland (2008)

Lindsey Harding, Duke (2007)

Ivory Latta, North Carolina (2006)

Temeka Johnson, LSU (2005)

Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2004)

Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003)

Sue Bird, Connecticut (2002)

Sue Bird, Connecticut (2001)

Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp