Report: Louisville Showing Interest in Manhattan Transfer G/F Jose Perez

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022-23 men's college basketball season might be just two weeks away, but roster construction never stops, and Louisville is trying to insert themselves into the mix for a new elite transfer on the market.

The Cardinals are "showing interest" to former Manhattan guard Jose Perez, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Louisville is just one of 19 programs who have reached out to Perez over the last 24 hours, according to Rothstein.

Perez's decision to enter the portal comes in the wake of Manhattan's stunning decision to fire longtime head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. The Jaspers were picked to finish second in the MAAC in the preseason coaches poll, and Perez told college basketball insider Adam Zagoria that he believes "everyone" will transfer in the wake of the decision.

"What a joke !!," Perez posted to Twitter after Masiello's firing became official. "Unbelievable why do it two weeks before the season and leaving 10 seniors not knowing what to do with there life .. crazy crazy .."

Perez was a key reason as to why the MAAC coaches believed Manhattan would trail only Iona in the conference race. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard/forward averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Jaspers last season, shooting 39.9% from the field and 80.2 percent from the free throw line. Heading into this season, he was voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Barring a return to Manhattan, the Bronx, N.Y. native will head to his fourth college stop. He spent the first two years of his career with Gardner-Webb, then spent a season with Marquette before playing a year with the Jaspers.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Kenny Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach.

The Cardinals have just six returners from last season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler. Louisville and Payne added 2022 prospects Kamari Lands, Devin Ree and Fabio Basili; as well as transfers Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Hercy Miller to the fold to replace the departing talent.

Louisville will tip-off the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 against Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center.

(Photo of Jose Perez via Manhattan College Athletics)

