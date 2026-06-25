Report: Isaac McKneely Agrees to Exhibit-10 Contract with Hawks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another former member of the Louisville men's basketball program has found their landing spot to start their professional career.

Guard Isaac McKneely has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Atlanta Hawks, according to DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich. Exhibit-10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed deals that are usually offered to players that will be brought in to compete for a roster sport during the NBA Summer League.

McKneely is the second Cardinal to sign an Exhibit-10 contract following the end of the 2026 NBA Draft, with J'Vonne Hadley doing so with the Miami Heat. Two UofL players were picked in this year's draft, with Mikel Brown Jr. getting picked No.6 overall by the Brooklyn Nets, and Ryan Conwell heading to the Heat as well after being picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 37 overall and subsequently being traded.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound shooting guard transferred to Louisville last offseason after spending the first three years of his collegiate career with Virginia, and was one of the best three-point shooters in the ACC. He was the only Cardinal to start in all 35 games, averaging 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 39.5 percent on three-point tries, which was the fifth-best mark in the league, with his 96 made threes and 243 attempts ranking fourth and fifth, respectively. He also connected on 41.6 percent of his total field goal attempts.

By the time the Poca, W. Va. native got to Louisville, he was already one of the deadliest sharpshooters in the ACC. He started all 32 games in his final season with the Cavaliers, averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while also shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on three-point attempts.

Not only did he lead the Hoos in scoring, his three-point shooting percentage led the ACC, while his made (101) and attempted (240) threes trailed only Louisville's own Reyne Smith for best in the league.

McKneely played in every game for UVA as a true freshman, then became a regular starter as a sophomore. During his three seasons in Charlottesville and one season at Louisville, McKneely totaled 1,472 points, 329 rebounds, 219 assists and 329 made three-point attempts.

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(Photo of Isaac McKneely: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)