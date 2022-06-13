Louisville Offers Rising '24 SG Isaiah Elohim

The shooting guard from California is a top-five prospect in the Class of 2024.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne does have some more immediate roster concerns to address ahead of his first season at the helm, he has also started to establish relationships with prospects beyond the 2022 and 2023 cycles.

The latest example of this is Isaiah Elohim, a Class of 2024 shooting guard for Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, who on Monday announced that he has received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. Louisville is just the seventh school to offer Elohim, following Arizona State, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Cardinals back in mid-March, Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer too. Elohim is only the third 2024 prospect to receive a UofL offer so far, joining Jamari Phillips and Karter Knox.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is one of the top young prospects in the nation. When the initial 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2024 cycle were announced back in April, Elohim ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the class, trailing only Naas Cunningham, Ian Jackson and Tre Johnson.

Elohim exploded onto the high school basketball scene as a freshman at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian, averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 56 percent from the field. He transferred to Sierra Canyon for his sophomore year, playing alongside other top-tier prospects like Amari Bailey, Kijani Wright and Bronny James.

His role took a bit of a hit with his transfer to Sierra Canyon, but he has been able to showcase his talents out on the AAU circuit with Paul George Elite. He had a standout performance at both the Nike EYBL E16 Indianapolis session in April, as well as the 2022 Pangos All-American Camp earlier this month.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just 20 total prospects. They hold one commitment in the form of La Lumiere (Ind.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Isaiah Elohim via Twitter)

